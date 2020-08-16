Another COVID-19 exposure at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- UTC and the health department are warning of another possible COVID-19 exposure.

UTC & @HamiltonHealth are collaborating in contact tracing to identify people possibly exposed to COVID-19 through interaction with members of Delta Zeta Sorority starting Aug 8. Complete info, including how to notify if you were exposed, here: https://t.co/AVka1Vowlo — UTChattanooga (@UTChattanooga) August 16, 2020

The university and the health department are working on contact tracing individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Delta Zeta sorority house.

The exposure is associated with a party that took place at Bluebird Row and at the Chattanooga Billiards Club.

If you have had contact with anyone from the dates of August 8th until today, you may have been exposed.

Free Coronavirus testing is available next week at the Alstom plant and Union Hill Baptist Church on Saturday and Sunday.