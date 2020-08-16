Another COVID-19 exposure at UTC

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
243

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- UTC and the health department are warning of another possible COVID-19 exposure.

The university and the health department are working on contact tracing individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Delta Zeta sorority house.

The exposure is associated with a party that took place at Bluebird Row and at the Chattanooga Billiards Club.

If you have had contact with anyone from the dates of August 8th until today, you may have been exposed.

Free Coronavirus testing is available next week at the Alstom plant and Union Hill Baptist Church on Saturday and Sunday.

