Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – August 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot, but Comfortable & Sunny Sunday!



Sunday Morning: Fair skies and slightly muggy conditions with temperatures in the low 70s. All cloud layers will lift off fairly quickly and make way for lots of sunshine!

Sunday Afternoon: Due to a cold front, the region will be mainly dry with only a few sprinkles for the afternoon. Most areas will also be less humid so more comfortable during the hottest part of the day. However, it will still be hot with temperatures trending near 90. The heat index values just will not be as hot.

Overnight: Quiet and a warm evening ahead with overnight temperatures near 70. All small rain showers will die down by around sunset.

Drier for Monday and Tuesday with a break in the humidity and highs in the upper 80’s through the middle of next week.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

