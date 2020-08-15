Two people killed in a crash Friday evening

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- Two people were killed in a crash in Walker County Friday evening.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 23-year-old Austin Cooper was traveling on Highway 2 near Dewberry Road when his Chevrolet S-10 crossed the median and hit a Chevrolet HHR head on.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet HHR were pronounced dead on the scene.

After the collision with the first vehicle, Cooper’s car then struck a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the that car was identified as 35-year-old Erika Edwards.

Edwards was treated at a local hospital.

23-year-old Copper was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

G-S-P says that charges are pending in the investigation.

