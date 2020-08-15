Stephan Jaeger Carries Lead Into Final Round of Albertsons Boise Open

Former Chattanooga Mocs and Baylor golfer Stephan Jaeger has four career wins on the Korn Ferry Tour. Now he might pick up his fifth this weekend at the Albertsons Boise Open in Boise, Idaho. Jaeger sits atop the leader board after the third round. He carded a bogey-free six-under 65 on Saturday. Jaeger stands at 19-under. He’s one shot ahead of Cameron Young.

