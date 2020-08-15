Possible COVID-19 exposure at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- UTC students returned to campus on Tuesday and the Health department has already warned of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to the health department, anyone who has had interaction with members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity beginning on August 8th may have been exposed.

The health department and the school are working together to contact trace those individuals who have visited or live at the fraternity house.

Free testing will be available this weekend at the Village Church on North Chamberlain Avenue and at the Alstom Plant.