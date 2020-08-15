NPHC of Chattanooga spreads the word about the 2020 census

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Well if you didn’t know, 2020 is a census year and time is running out.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Chattanooga went door to door to leave reminders for residents to take the 2020 census

They began in the Oak Grove neighborhood and covered five zones.

They left door hangers on about 1,000 mailboxes throughout the community.

Alexia Phinizey with the Chattanooga Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta says, “This is the lowest response neighborhood out of everyone. I think that we’ve only had about 32% and so, we really want to go out and encourage them. With the short period of time now that individuals have to complete the census, the households. We want to get them motivated and get them to go ahead and complete them.”

DeMarcus Boyce of the Chattanooga Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi says, “We need to know whose here in our areas and what those actual demographics are in order to justify why we need programming. Why we need funding and why we need to increase we budgets.”

The deadline to fill out your census is September 30th.

For more information on the census click here.