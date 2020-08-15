Greenville Triumph Hand Red Wolves First Loss of the Year

(uslleagueone.com) GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lachlan McLean’s first goal of the season earned a second-straight 1-0 home win for Greenville Triumph SC at Legacy Early College on Saturday night, and extended the Triumph’s unbeaten start to the League One season to five games.

The Triumph came into the match as league leaders, but it was third-place Chattanooga that looked the more dangerous force in the first half. Scottish striker Greg Hurst has made a name for himself so far this season, and he gave Greenville’s defense constant headaches.

The Red Wolves attack won the ball in threatening areas on a few occasions in the opening stages, and looked to break forward quickly when they did so. Chattanooga tested Triumph goalkeeper Dallas Jaye multiple times, but their best chance before the break came when Hurst flicked the ball to himself and fired a half-volley just wide of the post from the top of the area.

However, if the first period belong to the Red Wolves, the second belong to the Triumph. Greenville found its feet as the game wore on, allowing the visitors fewer shots on goal and forcing Chattanooga to be a bit more cautious defensively.

McLean finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, after Greenville won the ball in midfield and quickly moved forward. Alex Morrell slid the ball into the Australian’s path near the penalty spot, and he calmly slotted the ball beyond Alex Mangels in the Red Wolves’ goal.

Greenville’s record of 4-0-1 in the club’s first five games of the season has the South Carolina side on 13 points and in comfortable possession of first place in League One for the time being. Three of those four wins have come by one goal, showing an ability to get results in close games that should serve Triumph SC well down the stretch.

SCORING SUMMARY

GVL (71′): McLean (first), assisted by Morrell.

NEXT MATCHES

Greenville Triumph SC: August 22 v. Fort Lauderdale CF (H)
Chattanooga Red Wolves: August 22 v. South Georgia Tormenta FC (H)

