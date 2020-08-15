CFC Pull Out 2-0 Win Over Detroit City

(detcityfc.com) HAMTRAMCK, Michigan – The Detroit City FC men’s side opened the NISA fall season on Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium, falling to Chattanooga FC, 2-0.

Chattanooga struck early, capitalizing off a long ball that got behind the City defense. Forward Darwin Lom finished the chance in the fourth minute to give CFC the early advantage.

Le Rouge controlled much of the possession throughout the first half but were unable to create any serious threats in the Chattanooga side of the pitch.

CFC engineered some nervous moments for City in the final 15 minutes of the half, but DCFC keeper Nathan Steinwascher held strong, and Le Rouge entered the break only down a goal.

Chattanooga doubled their advantage in the 56th minute when a flick on from a corner found the right foot of Jose Ferraz standing at the near post.