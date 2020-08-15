CFC Pull Out 2-0 Win Over Detroit City

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
16

(detcityfc.com) HAMTRAMCK, Michigan – The Detroit City FC men’s side opened the NISA fall season on Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium, falling to Chattanooga FC, 2-0.

Chattanooga struck early, capitalizing off a long ball that got behind the City defense. Forward Darwin Lom finished the chance in the fourth minute to give CFC the early advantage.

Le Rouge controlled much of the possession throughout the first half but were unable to create any serious threats in the Chattanooga side of the pitch.

CFC engineered some nervous moments for City in the final 15 minutes of the half, but DCFC keeper Nathan Steinwascher held strong, and Le Rouge entered the break only down a goal.

Chattanooga doubled their advantage in the 56th minute when a flick on from a corner found the right foot of Jose Ferraz standing at the near post.

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.