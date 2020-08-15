Braves Put Ronald Acuna on Injured List With a Sore Wrist

MIAMI (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have decided to place outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list retroactively because of lingering wrist soreness. They’re hoping he can return next weekend. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year hasn’t played since Monday because of inflammation in his left wrist. Reliever Chad Sobotka was activated to take Acuña’s roster spot before Saturday night’s game at Miami.

