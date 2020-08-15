Adam Duvall’s 9th Inning Homer Gives Braves 2-1 Over Miami

MIAMI (AP) – Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves broke a four-game losing streak by beating the first-place Miami Marlins 2-1. Atlanta’s Max Fried pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and was in line for his fourth victory until Monte Harrison hit his first major league homer leading off the eighth for a 1-all tie. Duvall lunged at a pitch from Brandon Kintzler and pulled it down the left field line. Marcell Ozuna produced the game’s first run when he led off the seventh with his fifth homer.

