Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – August 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Unsettled Times Ahead, So Keep The Rain Gear Handy…And Some Slightly Cooler Temperatures On The Way As Well!



This Morning: Temperatures will stay warm and humid. Most areas will wake up between 70 & 75, along with a lot of patchy dense fog. Remember this Rule of thumb: If you see afternoon or evening showers & storms, you’re more likely to see some fog early this morning/

Friday Afternoon: More scattered showers and storms will pop up right after noontime. Some likely to be strong to heavy, however no severe weather is anticipated. Some areas could see over an inch of rain. Temperatures will trend near the cooler side towards the mid & upper 80’s.

Overnight: Still a few lingering showers, more fog forming, and lows in most areas between 67 & 73.

Tomorrow: Even more rain likely for Saturday, especially for the afternoon and evening, with more clouds. The upside of that – it won’t be as hot with highs in the mid & upper 80’s again.

A few leftover showers possible for Sunday as well with highs in the upper 80’s.

A little drier for Monday and Tuesday with a break in the humidity and highs in the upper 80’s through the middle of next week.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

