Vols Basketball Gets Commitment From 5-Star Guard Kennedy Chandler

The Vols basketball team scored one of their biggest recruits ever on Friday.
Guard Kennedy Chandler of Briarcrest Christian in Memphis committed to
Rocky Top. He’s considered the top point guard in America for the class of 2021.
Chandler chose the Vols over blue bloods like Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina.
He averaged 24 points and 5 assists last season.
