Titans Finally Return to Practice

Under overcast skies, the Tennessee Titans finally hit the practice field on Friday. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out all of their previous workouts in May and June.

Derrick Henry already looked to be in game shape. Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t miss a beat. Despite wearing a mask, he could be heard quite often addressing some players.

Said Vrabel:”Who seemed unhappy?”
Reporter:”You did.”
Said Vrabel:”No. Not unhappy. No I mean that’s football practice. You know there’s some good. There’s some bad. We’ve got to eliminate the stuff that gets you beat. Interceptions. Balls on the ground. Quarterback-center exchange.”
Said linebacker Jayon Brown:”Anytime stepping on the field with these guys and coaches. It just brings a normal feeling in here, and I just forget about everything that’s going on in the outside world.”

Rick Nyman
