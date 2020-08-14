New Silverdale Coach Mike Connor Enjoying Benefits of Additional Assistants

Silverdale has a new head coach this year in Mike Connor. He’ll try to lead the Seahawks to their first winning season since 2016.

Coach Connor has seen an uptick in roster numbers at Silverdale, and he believes bringing in more assistants has facilitated the jump.
Said Connor:”In the past with a smaller staff you have to coach on both sides of the ball. We’ve tried to eliminate that, so I have one coach on every position on one side of the ball, and that’s their focus.”
Said lineman Dixon Riggins:”We’re bringing in guys from outside the school because early on the people that were on the coaching staff were like within like the program. A lot of them were former alumni, but now we’re getting people from all over the place.”
With more coaching, the Seahawks are hoping for better results.
Said receiver Evan Padgett:”We really talked about ‘Silverdale 2.0’. Rewriting a better version at Silverdale. Just being better. Being new and improved.”
The fourth quarter could be key for Silverdale if they’re going to get a winning record.
Said Padgett:”Definitely finishing games. Last year we had trouble finishing games.”
Said Connor:”I mean these guys are really good. They’re really good football players. I think their achilles was their mentality and just understanding how hard you have to work to compete. Competition is not wearing someone out. It’s striving with someone to get better.”
Offensively, the Seahawks will not see an over-haul.
Said Connor:”You’ve got to do what the kids are able to do. These kids are really familiar with the ‘Wing T’. If that’s what they can do well, then that’s what we’ll do.”

