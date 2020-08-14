Marlins Down Braves 8-2 in Long Awaited Home Opener

MIAMI (AP) – Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs, Jon Berti stole home and the NL East-leading Miami Marlins won their long-awaited, coronavirus-delayed home opener, beating the Atlanta Braves 8-2. Miami returned to Marlins Park following a 23-day road trip, interrupted when 18 players and two coaches tested positive for the virus. After a week quarantined in Philadelphia, the Marlins resumed play at Baltimore on Aug. 4 and later traveled to New York to face the Mets and then to Buffalo to play Toronto. Pablo Lopez allowed two runs and struck out a career-high eight in six solid innings. The Marlins improved to 9-4.

