Kemp order won’t let governments order masks in businesses

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration says numbers show the state is making progress in its fight against COVID-19.

That’s despite a leaked federal report urging the state to take stronger steps and a per capita infection rate that is third-worst in the country over the past two weeks.

The report from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force advises Georgia to impose a statewide mask mandate, close bars and take other steps.

Kemp spokesperson Candice Broce says Kemp will sign an executive order Saturday that will give cities and counties the power to require masks on government property under some conditions but not on private property.