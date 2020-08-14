Hooked A Science – Shove A Pencil Into A Water Filled Bag Without Causing a Leak

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Several Round Sharp Pencils

• Water

• Resealable Storage Bag

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the resealable storage bag with water. Describe the resealable storage bag by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Gently push the round sharp pencils through the bag. What happens? Explain how pushing the round sharp pencils through the resealable storage bag can be used as a model to describe how matter is made up of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

The bag is made of polymers. Polymers are long, repeating chains of molecules. When the sharp pencils are pushed through the bag, these chains of molecules seal up around the pencil, preventing the water from leaking out of the bag.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.