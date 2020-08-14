HAMILTON CO. SCHOOLS COVID-19 DASHBOARD

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County schools are offering parents and faculty the most up to date Coronavirus information within their school district through the online dashboard.

Currently the information focuses on faculty related Covid-19 cases.

“As soon as someone input as having a positive test it’s going to show up on that dash board and be reflected in the information.”

Communications Officer of Hamilton County Schools, Tim Hensley, says the dash board gives transparency with the community on how the pandemic is impacting the school district.

“You’ll see on there how many open cases that we have, How many are waiting for their test to be returned, and close contacts with individuals who may have tested positive for Covid-19 within our staff.”

The online link offers up to date information on class schedules and adjustments throughout the year.

“They will be able to see how we’re making decisions and the information that we have that we’re making those decisions with related to instruction in the school district.”

The school district currently has 127 employees with either active cases, active close contacts, or waiting for test results. Although it doesn’t provide where in the district works to protect personal information.