Deadly week for Covid-19 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Things had been improving on the Covid-19 front in Hamilton County, at least until this week.

The Health Department’s end of week recap shows some disturbing trends again.

The most dramatic is that seven people have died from Covid-19 since last Friday, hitting the 60 mark of Hamilton County victims.

#54: 51-60yr old male, white, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

#55: 71-80yr old male, white, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

#56: 81+yr old male, white, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

#57: 81+yr old female, white, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

#58: 71-80yr old female, black, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

#59: 61-70yr old male, black, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

#60: 51-60yr old male, black, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

“We recognize the loss of these individuals to their family, friends, and the community,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “This announcement gives us all further resolve to practice what we know works–wearing masks in public, social distancing, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings.”

The volume of new Covid-19 cases hit a low of 44 on August 4th.

That was the lowest mark in a month and the end of a significant drop in new cases.

But over the last week, they’ve headed up again.

The Health Department is already looking toward Labor Day Weekend and are asking the public to avoid large, family gatherings or more than 10 people.

“Health Department data show that many of the new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County are directly related to exposures at gatherings, then the positive person continues the spread by infecting other family members.”

There still is some good news to report.

Active cases are down today as well as hospitalizations.