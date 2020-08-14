Bradley Schools will let some exposed workers stay on the job

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Schools are now allowing allowing some employees who have been exposed to Coronavirus to continue working.

They have to be asymptomatic.

The decision came after a critical infrastructure policy debate Thursday Night by the school board.

They say the Covid quarantines threaten to keep them from running schools, from the classroom to buildings to even the school buses.

Board members say the state of Tennessee is in the process of lifting the mandatory quarantine policy for schools by labeling them “critical infrastructure.”

The school system will evaluate each worker on a case by case basis.

But they will have to be symptom free, maintain social distance and wear PPE like masks to remain on the job.