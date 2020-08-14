Bama QB Mac Jones Ready to See Tide Roll in Pandemic

Bama quarterback Mac Jones is ready to see the Tide roll this fall.

He wants to hit the field despite the Covid pandemic.

Said Jones:”at the end of the day, the players are the ones playing. We feel safe here. We feel comfortable. Obviously there’s a lot of unknowns, but we just wanted to get our voice out there. Obviously we had a lot of guys that could have left last year, and they came back. So we want to play for those guys. We want to play for the younger teammates. We want to play for the whole organization. The state of Alabama.”