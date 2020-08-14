2020 Census Community Canvassing

School Covid-19 case reporting is still spotty across the area and in Tennessee, but officials are working to improve it. They promise you will be able to monitor the situation in each school... eventually.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The 2020 Census is well underway and the United Census Bureau’s deadline for getting an accurate count has been shortened.
August 15th the city of Chattanooga will be going door to door to leave reminders for residents to take the 2020 census.
The City of Chattanooga is asking for volunteers to mask up and help spread the word.
Mayor Andy Berke stresses the importance of filling out your 2020 census.
“We want to get those pieces accurately put down. The second piece is financially it makes a big difference to our community. One study says for every person we don’t count it costs Tennessee 1,091 dollars.”
The deadline to fill out your census is September 30th.
Volunteers can sign up by emailing NPHCChatt@gmail.com or calling (423) 364-8349.
For more information about the 2020 census click here.
