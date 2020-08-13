Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Unsettled Times Ahead, So Keep The Rain Gear Handy…And Some Slightly Cooler temperatures As Well!



This Morning: Any leftover showers will quickly diminish. Warm and muggy otherwise with some areas of fog developing and lows in the upper 60’s & low 70’s.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Hot and humid again for Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers and storms with highs between 90-92. Today’s storm activity could begin shortly after lunch. A few lingering showers and storms possible for Thursday night with lows in the low 70’s. Rule of thumb: If you see afternoon or evening showers & storms, you’re more likely to see some fog early Friday.

Tomorrow: Speaking of Friday, more scattered showers and storms much more likely for Friday and Saturday, especially for the afternoon and evening, with more clouds. The upside of that – it won’t be as hot with highs in the mid & upper 80’s.

A few leftover showers possible for Sunday as well with highs in the upper 80’s.

A little drier for Monday and Tuesday with a break in the humidity and highs in the upper 80’s through the middle of next week.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.