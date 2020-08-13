SoCon Cancels Fall Sports But Mocs Allowed to Pursue Non Conference Football Games

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
40

(gomocs.com) The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions’ discretion.

It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports’ regular-season competition and championships to the spring. The student-athletes impacted by this decision are football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

- Advertisement -

Practice and competition for some sports that have their championships in the winter/spring but traditionally have fall practice and competitions (men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, softball and rifle) will be determined by each institution.

“The Southern Conference made the difficult decision to postpone fall league competition today,” stated UTC Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.  “We will continue to explore the feasibility of non-conference games in the fall and those decisions will be made in the coming days.

“While I am deeply disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches, this decision was made in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety.  We have worked tirelessly over the last five months to determine a safe return to play. That effort continues as we explore options for competitive opportunities, while fulfilling the NCAA safety requirements set forth earlier this month.

“I commend all of our student-athletes who gave every effort over the summer to get ready preparing  for the 2020 season.  Not only have they prepared physically and mentally, but they are also doing an outstanding job following new guidelines for testing, quarantining, wearing masks and social distancing. We continue to support their physical and mental health, as well as their academic and athletic experience at UTC.

“This is a stressful time for everyone involved and the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority.  I look forward to the return of competition under the safety requirements set forth by the NCAA.”

Current UTC season ticket holders should look for correspondence from the Tickets Office over the next few days for options concerning their 2020 football season tickets.

 

 

Previous articleGeorgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate
Next articleInside Look at Deep Cleaning in Covid Schools
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.