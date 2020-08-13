New Tennessee Jobless Claims Drop to 10,036

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee continue to fall. New claims fell to 10,036 from 11,690 for the week of August 8 while continued claims fell to 208,810 from 224,093. This was the 13th straight week that continued claims declined. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

All of the counties in southeast Tennessee saw declining numbers. Hamilton County saw 457. Shelby County saw the highest number of new claims with 2,044. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,160 new claims and Knox County saw 498 new claims.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093 August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810 Claims Since March 15 781,310

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 457 11,347 Bradley County 159 3,002 McMinn County 45 1,291 Rhea County 39 862 Marion County 32 670 Polk County 15 289 Grundy County 28 306 Meigs County 21 338 Bledsoe County 12 167 Sequatchie County 17 284