New Tennessee Jobless Claims Drop to 10,036

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee continue to fall. New claims fell to 10,036 from 11,690 for the week of August 8 while continued claims fell to 208,810 from 224,093. This was the 13th straight week that continued claims declined. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
All of the counties in southeast Tennessee saw declining numbers. Hamilton County saw 457. Shelby County saw the highest number of new claims with 2,044. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,160 new claims and Knox County saw 498 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|Claims Since March 15
|781,310
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|457
|11,347
|Bradley County
|159
|3,002
|McMinn County
|45
|1,291
|Rhea County
|39
|862
|Marion County
|32
|670
|Polk County
|15
|289
|Grundy County
|28
|306
|Meigs County
|21
|338
|Bledsoe County
|12
|167
|Sequatchie County
|17
|284