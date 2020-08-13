New Tennessee Jobless Claims Drop to 10,036

By
WDEF News
-
0
0
Unemployment claim form
Credit: Neil Esoy / MGN MGN Image

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee continue to fall. New claims fell to 10,036 from 11,690 for the week of August 8 while continued claims fell to 208,810 from 224,093. This was the 13th straight week that continued claims declined. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

All of the counties in southeast Tennessee saw declining numbers. Hamilton County saw 457. Shelby County saw the highest number of new claims with 2,044. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,160 new claims and Knox County saw 498 new claims.

- Advertisement -

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
Claims Since March 15 781,310
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 457 11,347
Bradley County 159 3,002
McMinn County 45 1,291
Rhea County 39 862
Marion County 32 670
Polk County 15 289
Grundy County 28 306
Meigs County 21 338
Bledsoe County 12 167
Sequatchie County 17 284