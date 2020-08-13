NCAA Calls Off All Fall Sports Championships Except For Football

UNDATED (AP) – Major college football will be the only championship decided by the NCAA, and the prospect of holding that still hangs in the balance.

The NCAA has called off all fall championship events except for major college football because of the limited number of schools competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball during the first semester.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, although it has been clear this was coming as conferences canceled fall sports seasons because of the coronvirus pandemic.

Emmert said the NCAA would prioritize staging championships in winter and spring sports because those – including the NCAA basketball tournaments- were canceled when COVID-19 first spiked across the United States in March.

The decision comes after The Big Sky, West Coast and Southern conferences announced Thursday that they are the latest Division I leagues to postpone its fall sports schedule.

New Mexico State has postponed its football season because of COVID-19 concerns and state restrictions. The Aggies are the third independent FBS program to decide not to play in the fall, joining Connecticut and Massachusetts.

New Mexico State says it will explore playing football in the spring.

Moving fall sports to the spring still must go through the Division I Council, which is comprised of representatives of all 32 conferences. It also would need approval by the DI Board of Directors.