Nashville reopening some bars next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mayor of Tennessee’s capital city says he plans to roll back restrictions that have shuttered bars, allowing them to reopen starting Monday with strict limits in place.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Thursday that bars in the popular tourist destination could soon reopen to a maximum of 25 people if social distancing is possible at those levels.

- Advertisement -

Restaurants and bars will have to close by 10:30 p.m. and enforcement teams will be patrolling businesses to see whether they are complying.

In Chattanooga, two schools are closed after someone tested positive at each school for COVID-19.

The district had resumed in-person classes this week for the first time since March.