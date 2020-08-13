Muralist will paint woman’s suffrage tribute this weekend in Athens

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A mural will be painted in downtown Athens this weekend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

Artist Sam Welty will be painting the mural, celebrating when Harry Burn cast a deciding historic vote.

State representative Burn was only 24 when he cast the deciding vote to ratify the 19th Amendment at the Tennessee General Assembly in 1920, allowing women to vote.

Welty previously painted the Battle of Athens mural.

Work on this one will be taking place from Saturday through Wednesday.

The 100th anniversary of the historic vote is on Tuesday, August 18th.

Then on the 29th, U.S. Postal officials will unveil a new stamp honoring the anniversary in Etowah.

The public is invited to see the stamp art at 12:30 at the Niota Depot.