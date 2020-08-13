Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemp had sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council in July.

The Republican governor argued local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

On Thursday, Kemp said the decision to drop the lawsuit comes as negotiations ordered by a judge between Kemp and Bottoms broke down.