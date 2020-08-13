Food City offers another TeleHealth option

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More telehealth services are available thanks to a partnership between Food City and Reliant Immune Diagnostics.

The telehealth service or M-D Box allows access to a licensed physician 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

- Advertisement -

The program is offered through a software app through google play or apple called the M-D Box app.

Following a series of questions, you will then be connected with a physician.

Vice President of Pharmacy for Food City Mickey Blazer, says this is a great way to save time and get the medical care you need.

“This way we’ll be able to offer them access to a physician and not have to go wait in a crowded waiting room or wait for an appointment.”

There is a 39 dollar fee for each consultation and 10 dollars off your first appointment if you are a Food City member.