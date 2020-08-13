Coronavirus pandemic not slowing down Mobile Wedding Chapel

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – 110, that’s how many weddings Soddy-Daisy residents James and Dianne Donaldson have officiated.

“We enjoy doing it. I mean, to me looking into the couple’s eyes as they say their vows, sometimes makes my heart melt to know that I was a part of their happy marriage,” James said.

But the two aren’t your average ordained ministers.

They’re ordained ministers on the go with a chapel on wheels.

Using a bus converted chapel called the “Mobile Wedding Chapel,” the Donaldson’s will meet up with a bride and groom and either officiate the wedding outside or in the van.

“We’re up to almost anything. We’ve done weddings in the yards,” James said.

“We’ve done one with Fall Creek Falls where the water comes over. We’ve done one there. It’s just wherever makes them happy,” James said.

The Donaldsons have been doing this for 2 1/2 years.

But this year hasn’t been quite like others with the coronavirus pandemic.

However, they said that the pandemic has not affected business in any way.

“We were afraid it would, but it hasn’t,” Dianne said.

Dianne and James said that the chapel seems to catch people’s attention.

It’s not unusual for people to stop and take pictures of it.

“We get calls just about every day and so far we haven’t turned down any of them because of conflicting dates. We just make room for them, and so it’s , it’s a happy thing,” James said.

For information on the Mobile Wedding Chapel call 423-645-9200.