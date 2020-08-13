AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

NEW YORK (AP) – The nation’s largest movie theater chain will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. The company will open another 300 theatres in the following two weeks which will include those in the Chattanooga area.

AMC Entertainment said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas – or about a sixth of its nationwide locations – on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day. AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.

Here is a list of area theaters and their reopening date:

Regal Hamilton Place – Reopening 8/21

AMC Chattanooga 18 – Reopening 8/27

AMC CLASSIC Majestic 12 – Reopening 8/27

AMC CLASSIC Northgate 14 – Reopening 8/27

AMC CLASSIC Bradley Square 12 – Reopening 9/3

AMC CLASSIC Battlefield 10 – Reopening 9/3

A full list of AMC theatres and their reopening dates can be found here. Regal Theatres can be found here.

We are excited to share we will open more than 100 U.S. locations on Thursday, 8/20. Another 300 will open during the following 2 weeks and the remainder will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials. Check for your theatre now: https://t.co/4yQ7dhTF21 pic.twitter.com/DInzxtmvMW — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 13, 2020

By JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer

