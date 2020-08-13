18th Hole at McLemore Earns Label as ‘Best Finishing Hole in America’

Rising Fawn, GA-(WDEF-TV) When Golf Digest took a look at the new 18th hole at the McLemore Course atop Lookout Mountain, they were more than impressed. They wound up giving the hole an incredible national distinction, calling it the ‘Best Finishing Hole in America’. But you really don’t need to know anything about golf to see that the McLemore 18th is a thing of beauty.

Hard to miss the views on 18 at the McLemore, but the course designers almost didn’t see it.

Said course developer and Scenic City Land President Duane Horton:”The 18th wasn’t even part of the original contract that we signed. It was really out of necessity to create more room for the clubhouse, and it exceeded every expectation.”

You just don’t expect this kind of scene on a golf course.

Said Horton:”We’ve had several people have a really great round going in, and then they get to that 18th, and it’s just so overwhelming. It’s so hard to disconnect yourself from the grandness. The beauty. We’ve had several people refer to it as ‘Pebble Beach of the Mountains’. Bob Jones the fourth is the grandson of Bobby Jones, the great golfer. He said the only problem with the 18th hole is that it almost makes you forget about the other seventeen holes you just played.

You many not score an eagle on 18, but you’ll likely see one.

Said Horton:”It’s also really neat when you stand out on that edge or on that green, and they’re below you. When the Eagles are soaring or the falcons are soaring, and you are looking down on them, it’s a really great experience.”

This 18th hole at McLemore is barely a year old, and already, Golf Digest claims it’s the best finishing hole in America.

Said Horton:”Then said that Rees Jones and Bill Bergen created something that will likelly become one of the most recognizable holes in American golf.”

Reporter:”Best piece of advice for playing the 18th.”

Said Horton:”Enjoy it. Just enjoy it.”