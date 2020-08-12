Yankees Sweep Two Game Series With Atlanta 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) – Injury fill-in Clint Frazier had three hits, including a home run, and scored twice in his season debut as the Yankees beat Atlanta 6-3, sweeping a two-game set. Frazier finished a triple short of the cycle, adding a single and double in his second and third at-bats. Johan Camargo lined a two-run homer in the second to give the Braves an early lead against New York starter Masahiro Tanaka, charged with two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. The Yankees tied it in the bottom of the frame on back-to-back homers by Gary Sanchez and Frazier.

