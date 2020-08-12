Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – August 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Unsettled Times Ahead, So Keep The Rain Gear Handy!

Any leftover showers will diminish tonight. Warm and muggy overnight with some areas of fog developing and lows in the low 70’s.

- Advertisement -

Hot and humid again for Thursday with scattered PM showers and storms with highs 90-92. A few lingering showers and storms possible Thursday night with lows in the low 70’s.

Scattered showers and storms more likely for Friday and Saturday, especially for the afternoon and evening, with more clouds. Not as hot with highs in the upper 80’s. A few leftover showers possible for Sunday as well with highs in the upper 80’s.

A little drier for Monday and Tuesday with a break in the humidity and highs in the upper 80’s through the middle of next week.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.