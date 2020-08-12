Suspect Arrested From West 38th Street Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga police arrested Tyqurerio Malone in connection with the fatal shooting of Robert Dowdy on West 38th Street on June 22. Police took Malone into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday. He is charged with Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide.

The shooting occurred June 22 at 101 West 38th Street just before 2 p.m. Police responded to calls and found a person who had been shot. the victim, Robert Dowdy, later succumbed to the injuries after being transported to a local hospital. A second victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.