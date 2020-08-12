Professor proposes a cylinder around the Cleveland Confederate monument

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Lee University professor offered a different twist on resolving the Confederate monument debate in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Rondall Reynoso proposed to the City Council on Monday putting up a partial cylinder around the monument of a confederate soldier.

- Advertisement -

The cylinder would include quotes from civil rights leaders.

But the idea didn’t seem to catch fire on the council.

The city attorney raised questions about whether the cylinder would violate a state law on obscuring memorials.

Meanwhile, the head of the local chapter of the NAACP urged the council to support the petition to move the statue to Fort Hill Cemetery.

But even more people have signed petitions and demonstrated to keep it where it is.