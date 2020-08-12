No Patrons For The Masters in November

FILE - In this April 4, 2007, file photo, cloudy skies appear above the clubhouse at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Over nearly four decades, David Loggins' "Augusta" has become ingrained in the CBS Masters broadcast. For many fans, the easy-flowing guitar and piano is one of the signals of spring. It’s been a staple since 1982, when it aired the first time. Loggins said his moment of inspiration hit him while walking along the 14th fairway with a friend. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The roars of the crowd will be missing from the Masters this year. Augusta National says it won’t have spectators when the Masters is played two weeks before Thanksgiving. That means all three majors won’t have fans this year. The silence will be most deafening at the Masters. The tournament is renowned for its roars on the back nine on Sunday. Tiger Woods says when he won last year, it helped to look at leaderboards so that he could have a better understanding of what each cheer meant. The Masters was moved from April to Nov. 12-15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

