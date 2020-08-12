No High Risk Contact Sports at Lee University Until January Following GSC Decision

The Division II Gulf South Conference is postponing competition in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. Lee University competes in the GSC.

The league noted that the NCAA has identified those as high-risk contact sports that are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and personnel.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based conference’s Board of Directors cited health and safety of athletes and others on campus, mandatory participation protocols from the NCAA Board of Governors and the cancellation of Division II fall championships.

The league said it would evaluation options for spring seasons in football, soccer and volleyball.