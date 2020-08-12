Mom to Mom – How To Make Sand That Your Kids Can Eat

Moms, do your little ones love to play in sand? Here’s a genius substitute for that play sand that your kids can eat.

We know that little babies love to put things in their mouth, especially while playing in the sand. So I came across this edible sand that these kids can play in. You just need Cheerios and a blender. So we’re going to take Cheerios and pour them in a blender. It doesn’t matter how much you put in. Grind it up until it’s well pulverized. Sift it out a little bit, throw some little toys in there, and let them have fun.

- Advertisement -

If you have some suggestions that’s worked for your family, you can post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.