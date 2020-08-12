Hamilton County School Reopen for the first time since March

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Students from Hamilton County Schools are back inside the classroom this Wednesday morning but this year’s class and schedule will look very different from what students knew in years past .

Starting Wednesday through August 14, students will follow a mini A and B cohort schedule. This means that the first three days are instruction days, followed by two full weeks of a hybrid learning schedule.

“We put together the safe start, great start schedule to kinda roll us into it gradually. Half of our students will be on campus one day then the other half on campus the next day as we move through the first couple of weeks then we will go from there as we look at the rest of the schedule starting in September,” says Tim Hensley, Communications Officer for HCS.

Hamilton County Schools say they recognize that not all parents are comfortable with in person classes, so they are providing students with as many learning options, as possible.

The Parent of a Hamilton County kindergartner student says she decided to send her child to school but she’s nervous about the whole thing.

“She has to have an education , education is very important. Even amongst all this going on right now, she’s still gotta have that education. All of this is new to me and I’ll be honest I’m scared. My daughters not but I am,” says Wanda Gaffin, Parent of a HCS student.

Hamilton County Students – third grade and up- are required to wear masks when inside the school. Students from Kindergarten through 2nd grade do not have to wear a mask- although, it is highly encouraged.

Officials at Hamilton County Schools say about 35 percent of their students have chosen to start the school year online. That’s about 700 students participating in online learning this year, compared to last year’s total of only 50 students.

Find more information on Hamilton County Schools website.