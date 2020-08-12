Church brings gifts for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got a pat on the back from a Chattanooga church this afternoon.

Members of the Maple Grove Baptist Church told Sheriff Jim Hammond that it wanted to do something for officers during a stressful time for law enforcement agencies across the country.

- Advertisement -

The pastor, Ronnie Dotson and church members came to the west Annex this afternoon with snacks and gift cards for the officers on duty.

“Just want to say thank God that we was able to do something for the police. It releases something in my heart to be able to give something back. It just releases something in my heart.”

Maple Grove Baptist Church donated one thousand dollars worth of goods to the sheriff’s office.