Chattanooga’s Violent Crime Rate is Increasing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Deadly and violent crimes are becoming more common in the city of Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy told City Council Tuesday that criminal homicides jumped 17 percent and criminal shootings by 24 percent, “When you put pandemic upon the civil tensions that we have across our country. You put increased economical stressors. All of these and whatever personal stressors exist in folks lives unfortunately across the country unfortunately we’re seeing this coming out in the number of homicides and shootings.”

- Advertisement -

“No matter how man police we put in the community -no matter how many rallies or marches we have, we still have to address an inner problem that’s in our communities.”

Chattanooga City Councilman Anthony Byrd oversees district eight.

Despite the motives of any crime in his community, he wants his community to take accountability and report more crimes or in other words ‘snitch’, “I know mothers who have lost kids and it was people standing right there and saw who killed their baby and no one said anything. No came to that mother’s rescue and said I know who killed your baby.”

“My son is dead. Do you know who killed him? I know who killed him. Everybody know who killed him” said Jamieca Johnson who lost her son over a year ago to gun violence.

Although she’s upset her son’s killer walks free til this day, she questions how police investigations are handled, “The district attorney doesn’t have to prosecute a crime even if they know they did it or not. ”

Councilman Byrd says going forward positive change has to start in the home… starting with people becoming more comfortable talking to police.

“In our homes we have to be able to say that we will not uphold that snitch culture. We need to find morals and values grounded in Jesus Christ. Grounded in what’s right or what’s wrong” said Councilman Byrd.