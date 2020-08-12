Chattanooga gets flights to Houston and Chicago

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Airport announces new flights to Houston and the resumption of flights to Chicago.

The Houston flights will be on United Express (operated by SkyWest).

The daily flight will arrive at 5:18 PM and depart at 5:48 PM.

They begin on October 1st.

“We look forward to offering Chattanooga travelers convenient access to Houston and numerous connecting destinations, such as Denver or San Francisco,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

“The addition of a Houston flight adds a new layer of convenience for business travelers and excitement for our leisure travelers. We very much appreciate this opportunity to strengthen our partnership with United and SkyWest.”

Airport officials also say United will resume two daily flights to Chicago O’Hare airport on October first.