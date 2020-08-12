Chattanooga Fire Department recovering from Covid-19 cases

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The coronavirus pandemic has taken it’s toll on the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chief Phil Hyman tells News 12, the agency had 16 positive cases of the virus.

Around 80 firefighters had someone in their home or a family member who was positive.

One fire fighter was hospitalized.

Fortunately the fire department has consistently focused on disinfecting and temperature checks on top of being familiar with unusual circumstances.

Chief Hyman says “To be quite frank, we’ve dealt with infectious substances before with the fire department. So although covid is new to us, protecting fire fighters from infectious substances is not. I think we had a little bit of edge on some other departments because we’re kind of used to operating in that world anyway.”

Because contact tracing is difficult within the department, Chief Hyman says each case is isolated but asks the community to wear masks -if possible- on scene to prevent future outbreaks.

All fire fighters have fully recovered.