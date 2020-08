CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Donna McDermott has made history in Tennessee by becoming the state’s first female, African-American mayor.

The Charleston Commission chose her to take over the job Tuesday night.

The vice-mayor replaces longtime Mayor Walter Goode who passed away last month.

The Cleveland Daily Banner reports the small Bradley County town of 700 is used to breaking color barriers.

They selected the first black mayor in the state as well as the first African-American police chief.