CCS Trims Football Schedule to Seven Games

High school football schedules will certainly be in a state of flux this year.

Chattanooga Christian has already trimmed their regular season from ten games to seven.

The Chargers won’t kick now until September 4th when they entertain Baylor. Head coach Mark Mariakis says CCS wanted to push their opener back two weeks so they could get acclimated to returning to school first during the pandemic. Dropping a few games should also give the Chargers a better chance of trying to squeeze in all of their region contests.

Said Mariakis:”The more flexability you have in your schedule with open dates. It gives you a better chance if a team has tested positive. You can move it and not take a forfeit. You know people want to play. Coaches want to play. Kids want to play. They really don’t want to take a forfeit win or a non-contest. The kids want to be on the field, and that’s what we want. We want to play fall sports.”