CCS Trims Football Schedule to Seven Games

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

High school football schedules will certainly be in a state of flux this year.
Chattanooga Christian has already trimmed their regular season from ten games to seven.

The Chargers won’t kick now until September 4th when they entertain Baylor. Head coach Mark Mariakis says CCS wanted to push their opener back two weeks so they could get acclimated to returning to school first during the pandemic. Dropping a few games should also give the Chargers a better chance of trying to squeeze in all of their region contests.

- Advertisement -

Said Mariakis:”The more flexability you have in your schedule with open dates. It gives you a better chance if a team has tested positive. You can move it and not take a forfeit. You know people want to play. Coaches want to play. Kids want to play. They really don’t want to take a forfeit win or a non-contest. The kids want to be on the field, and that’s what we want. We want to play fall sports.”

Previous articleWeather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – August 12th, 2020
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.