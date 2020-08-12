‘Boo Boo’ Expected to Power Tyner Ram Train

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) “I think we are going to be running over everyone this year.”

A confident statement from Tyner offensive lineman Jonah Chapman, but he knows the Ram Train is in good hands.

Said Chapman:”Well we’ve got Boo Boo. (Jeremiah Sawyer) He’s coming out at running back. He’s strong and he’s fast. He’s probably strongest on the team, and he’s also fast with it.”

Said ‘Boo Boo’ Sawyer:”I got a big position to play. I’m going to have to step up and be a leader. I don’t have Jeremiah or Camden. So I’m going to take their job. I’m going to be the man.”

Said head coach Wayne Turner:”He’s going to be a big integral part on both sides of the ball for us, and then on special teams, he’ll be running kickoffs back and probably punts as well. So he will probably be on the field about 95 percent of the time.”

Too bad Boo Boo doesn’t play quarterback.

It would make Wayne Turner’s job a lot easier.

Said Turner:”The hardest job to fill is going to be Martavious (Ryals) at quarterback, so we’ve got some work to do. Right now we’ve got about three people competing for the job. Right now I’d say it would be real equal between all three of them. We’re trying to get somebody to step ahead.”

Reporter:”What are some of the biggest hurdles you see going into the season?”

Said Turner:(chuckles) “Quarterback. Quarterback is a giant hurdle right now.”

If Tyner gets settled at quarterback, that will certainly help with the ultimate dream.

Said Chapman:”We want to get a ring. I want a ring.”