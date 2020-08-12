2 school buildings closed after Covid-19 cases

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County is closing two school buildings for the rest of the week for cleaning.

CSAS and Loftis Middle school will both be closed on Thursday and Friday after both buildings have had a brush with a Covid-19 case.

A school official confirms that someone who tested positive was at CSAS today.

The Loftis case has not been at school this week.

Staff and students will use remote learning for both days.

The school system plans to reopen both schools on Monday.

Spokesman Tim Hensley tells us “We will work with the 14 person contact tracing group dedicated to our schools from the Health Department.”