2 face criminal charges for large Tennessee house party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two people accused of hosting a house party in Tennessee that attracted hundreds of people have been charged with violating emergency health orders.

In a statement obtained by news outlets, police said Jeffrey W. Mathews and Christopher ‘Shi’ Eubank own the Nashville property where the party took place on Aug. 1.

- Advertisement -

They were accused of hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings.

Authorities charged the men with violating the local health orders put in place during the pandemic.

One suspect was arrested Tuesday and released on bond.

The other suspect hasn’t yet surrendered to authorities.

You can see more on the story here.